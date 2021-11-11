Women’s soccer makes NCAA tournament

By Joe Laurich, Staff Writer

Xavier women’s soccer will continue their season in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at home against Milwaukee. Despite losing in the semi-finals of the Big East Tournament to St. John’s, the Musketeers’ strong regular season play earned them a spot in the NCAAs.

Xavier also had numerous players honored for Big East awards, with senior goalkeeper Olivia Jenkins winning Big East goalkeeper of the Year, freshman Ella Rogers being named Freshman of the Year and Xavier’s staff winning Big East Coaching Staff of the Year. Jenkins, along with senior defender Hayley Jakovich and senior midfielder Molly McLaughlin were also named to the All-Big East First Team.

Rogers was named to the All-Big East Second Team, and she was also named to the Big East all-freshman team along with forwards Shelby Sallee and Chloe Netzel.

Xavier went 16-2-1 and 9-1 in conference play, which is even more impressive considering the Big East sent five teams to the NCAA Tournament. Milwaukee also had a strong season, going 18-1 and 11-0 in the Horizon League. The Panthers had some impressive wins against Northern Illinois, Western Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Cleveland State and Youngstown State by a combined total of 34-0.

NCAA Digital’s Natalie Bode predicted Xavier would beat Milwaukee in her College Cup bracket, but she had them falling to No. 1 seed Virginia in the second round. Virginia is matched up with High Point in the first round.

On the men’s side, Xavier men’s soccer’s season ended on Nov. 3 with a 1-1 overtime tie against DePaul. They finished 9-7-1 on the year and 3-6-1 in conference play. Junior forward Karson Henderlong was named to the All-Big East First Team.

