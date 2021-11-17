Student favorite “Cafsgiving” returned for 2021

By Isiah Miesle, Guest Writer

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Xavier is perking up in the spirit of the holidays. One of the ways is “Cafsgiving,” which is a large, family-style Thanksgiving dinner in the Hoff Dining Commons. Traditionally hosted in the last two weekends of the semester, Cafsgiving was took place last Thursday. When asked what their favorite part or food from Cafsgiving was, here is what some students had to say.

“I come to Cafsgiving every year, and it is always so much fun, but it tends to get crowded easily. My favorite food (this year) was sweet potatoes.”

– Cheyenne Collins

Senior nursing major

—

(It was) good overall, but I didn’t get a lot to eat. The turkey was very good, and that’s all I had to eat. My friends told me to get Cafsgiving this year… and I will for sure try it again next year.”

– Nolan Krimpenfort

First-year international studies and political science double major

—-

“As a senior, I was excited that I got to attend Cafsgiving one last time. The food was all great, and I loved getting to have a mini Thanksgiving with my friends! I really loved the ham. It looked and tasted just like the ham that my family makes back at home.”

– Maggie Ryan

Senior Philosophy, Politics and the Public, international business and Spanish triple major

—-

“I had Cafsgiving last year, and it was pretty decent. I wish the turkey was cooked a little more… and I wish I had received more gravy, though. The mashed potatoes tasted similar to the regular potatoes eaten in the Caf.”

– Paul Savage

Sophomore digital innovation in technology and business analytics double major

—-

“(It is) fun when you go with a group of friends. I also enjoy seeing the younger students enjoying (Cafsgiving) for the first time. The food is overall pretty good. My favorite foods were sweet potatoes and ham this year. The ham has juice and flavor to it, and I like that. I also love the decorations that the workers put up!”

– Lex Peters

Senior biology major

