Sexy M&Ms, Walmart buys, cryptomayors
- A formerly-bullied man confirmed that he has found solace in his marriage to a manga-inspired AI named Hatsune Miku. “I stayed in my room for 24 hours a day and watched videos of Miku the whole time,” he said (Jan. 19).
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is being paid in cryptocurrency. “New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Adams said (Jan. 21).
- “In this economy?”: A Texas woman attempted to buy another woman’s child at a Walmart checkout. She offered the woman $500,000 for the child, which evidently was not enough for the hard-bargaining mother (Jan. 22).
- Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized the “less sexy” redesign of the female-presenting green and brown M&Ms. In this instance, Carlson is correct (Jan. 22).
