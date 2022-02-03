Dueling duets at Dana Gardens

By Aidan callahan, Back Page Editor

Everyone’s favorite local dive, Dana Gardens, has a new weekly event: karaoke, every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. This Newswire reporter was given the task of seeing if it lived up to the hype.

I’ve heard word that these karaoke nights can go kind of crazy. So, when I arrived at Dana’s Tuesday night, the first thing I did was down a Hershel — I’d need some liquid confidence just in case I was pulled on stage. Sufficiently buzzed, I headed out to the back patio to join the festivities.

It was completely empty. Tables lined the walls, but no one sat at them. Music was blaring, but no one was dancing. The DJ just sat in the corner, all alone. It was pretty awkward, so I left the room.

I waited around to see if things would pick up. At one point, I heard someone singing, so I quickly ran back in. It was the DJ. I guess he got tired of waiting around. He had a crazy voice, though.

Eventually, some students did actually start show up. Around 10:30, groups entered the patio, but none of them sang — except for one brave soul: the famed Ben Leraris. He performed “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo. It kind of brought the mood down, but at least he was trying.

I was getting ready to leave, disappointed, when I thought I might as well get a quote from Leraris for my article. To my surprise, the man was ecstatic:

“It’s a good place to hang out with friends,” he told me, “I love it!”

Maybe I misjudged karaoke night. I was disappointed it wasn’t as rowdy as the stories let on, but I still had fun being serenaded by Ben and the DJ. I may even stop by again next week. Why don’t you join me, dear reader? I’ll get you a Herschel if you bring me a copy of this article.

