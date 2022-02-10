Romantic tunes to get you in the mood

By Olivia Valkner, Staff Writer

This playlist is supposed to make you feel like you have been cast in your favorite 2000s rom com. Let your imagination run wild with this one!

In all reality, this playlist will make you feel like you’re capturing the feeling of love with a disposable camera, and I hope you love it as much as I do.

Grab your headphones — or an aux cord for your 2012 Honda Civic — and get ready to go on a musical journey.

If you are in love, then you can project these songs on the object of your affection. If it’s complicated, then share this playlist with them — they might just get the idea!

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

“striptease” by carwash

“Perfume” by Del Water Gap

“Cutie” by COIN

“What If I Love You” by Gatlin

“Playlist” by Litany, Oscar Scheller

“Mixtape” by Ballyhoo!

“something special” by joan

“I love you” by BETWEEN FRIENDS

“Wake Me” by Bleachers

“Moonlight” by Public Library Commute

“Down For You” by Cosmo’s Midnight, Ruel

“Fire For You” by Cannons

“pink skies” by LANY

“Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” by Del Water Gap

“Chapstick” by COIN

“My Heart’s Always Yours” by Arkells

“Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls

