The Lighter Side

Based students, Shaq, ice shanty shagging
- California students protested after chocolate milk was banned at their school. Sources say that these students are based (Feb. 5).
- A zoo executive has confirmed Shaquille O’Neal’s claims that gorillas around the world “go crazy” when he is near. “I’ve been to every zoo in the world, and every time I go to the gorilla section, they look at me like, ‘Hey man, where your fur at?’ For real. For real,” O’Neal said (Feb. 6).
- The bar is that low: Boris Johnson’s press chief confirmed that the Prime Minister is “not a complete clown” (Feb. 7).
- An Ohio mayor insinuated that ice fishing leads to prostitution in ice shanties (Feb. 9).
Categories: U.S. & World News
You must log in to post a comment.