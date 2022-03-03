Review: The Eagle

By Paige Wilson, Guest Writer

Having been a Cincinnati local for a little over two years now during my schooling at Xavier University, there is one restaurant that I keep on coming back to.

One that never fails to impress me with its ambience, service, and of course, food and drink.

This restaurant is The Eagle in OTR.

Based in a small, brick building that used to be a post office, the name suits the restaurant perfectly. The atmosphere is small and cozy, with weathered brick walls and retro light fixtures throughout. It is a place where one can go with friends or family, or make a date night out of.

The food however, outshines everything else. Particularly the fried chicken sandwich. As a restaurant that is known for its chicken, this is a must — eat. The spicy mayo and the house made pickles send this one over the top with the juicy chicken breast as the obvious star of the show.

You won’t go wrong with any of the sides — (macaroni and cheese, spoon bread, white cheddar grits — must I go on?) they’re all fantastic. If you are of drinking age, they have some amazing cocktails such as the bourbon punch, which is huge and also delicious. I highly recommend making the trek over to OTR to try this amazing establishment.

However, if you can’t make the drive over, they are also available on DoorDash!

