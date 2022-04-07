A&E Singles

Arts & Entertainment

By Emily Croft, Staff Writer
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot after the Grammys (April 3).
  • Several of Will Smith’s upcoming projects have been stalled due to the Oscars incident (April 3).
  • Jack Harlow announced the release date for his new song “First Class” this Friday (April 3).
  • Kanye West dropped out of the lineup for Coachella 2022 (April 4).
  • Spotify officially announced its partnership with FC Barcelona, including a 12-season relationship along with stadium-naming rights and jersey branding (April 4).

