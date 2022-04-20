Boston Marathon makes yearly return

Kenyan runner Evans Chebet takes home first Boston Marathon win since 2019

By Joe Clark, Sports Page Editor

The 126th Boston Marathon took place last Monday, returning to its usual April date for the first time since 2019.

Kenyan runner Evans Chebet won the men’s elite race with a time of 2:06:51, while fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir finished with a time of 02:21:01 to narrowly edge out Ababel Yeshaneh. The Ethiopian finished just four seconds behind at 02:21:05.

Outside of the winners, one of this year’s most touching moments of the Boston Marathon was Henry finishing with a time of 04:02:20. Henry Richard was the older brother of Martin Richard, who was killed during the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

Martin, at eight years old, was the youngest of the three people killed in the attack. Henry was met at the finish line by his parents and sister, along with 2014 Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi.

“It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me, so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Henry said. “I know Martin would have been doing it with me — so happy to finish it, that’s all I can think about.”

Adrianne Haslet, who lost her leg in the 2013 bombings, also finished the marathon, running it in 05:18:41. Shalene Flanagan, a former Olympian runner from Marblehead, Mass. accompanied Haslet as her support trainer.

Henry Richard, brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, finished with a time of 4:02:20 in his first race back in Boston.

The 126th Marathon marked the 50th anniversary of the first time women were allowed in the field. An eight-person women’s team ran in honor of the eight women who made the first women’s field in 1972. Former U.S. women’s soccer team members Kristine Lilly and Sarah Fuller, who became the first women to take part in a Power 5 college football game, were also members of the team.

Other notable participants in the marathon included former Bachelor Matt James and former Bachelorette winner Zac Clark.

James ran to raise money and awareness for the United Service Organizations. James finished with a time of 03:49:38. Clark, who began running as part of his recovery from addiction, finished with an impressive time of 03:43:46.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

