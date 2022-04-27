Women’s golf takes home another Big East title

by jake geiger, staff writer

Xavier women’s golf won the Big East Championship last weekend at the Callaway Mountain View Course in Pine Mountain, Ga. to make it their third straight conference championship. The Musketeers also had two players tie for first place individually to take home individual honors.

Senior Abby Kiefer and sophomore Emma McMyler led the Musketeers from the get-go as they both shot 69 (-3). Underclassmen Kara Carter, Abby Whittington and Nathaly Munnicha formed the rest of the lineup, as they shot a 75 (+3), 76 (+4) and an 80 (+8). Xavier led by 13 strokes after a stellar first day of play with an overall score of 289 (+1).

Kiefer and McMyler copied scores again as they both posted a 73 (+1). Whittington shot another 76 (+4), while Carter shot under par with a score of 71 (-1) to give the Musketeers a much needed boost with over-par performances from McMyler and Kiefer. Munnicha also replicated her first day score of an 80 (+8). Those scores formed a team score of 293 (+5) for day two and a nine-stroke lead heading into the final day over the Georgetown Hoyas.

“In a three-day Tournamnet competition held at Callaway Mountain View Golf Course in Georgia, the Musketeers dominated the rest of the Big East field with a 14-stroke victory to take home their third consecutive Big East Championship.”

Day three showcased Kiefer’s and McMyler’s best golf, as they had impressive rounds of 69 (-3) each. Carter and Whittington each shot a 77 (+5) while Munnicha shot her best round of the tournament so far with a 78 (+6).

These performances would be enough, with a day three score of 296 (+8) and an overall team score of 878 (+14). Kiefer and McMyler ended up being tied for first place in the individual competition with Creighton’s Katherine Lemke, but both would fall short on the first playoff hole where Lemke walked off with a birdie.

Xavier’s 2022 Big East Championship victory would also mark a 14-stroke victory over the next closest competitor, the Georgetown Hoyas at 892 (+28). They are only the second team in Big East History to win three in a row, alongside Seton Hall from 2014-2016. Xavier now earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. For the first time in NCAA women’s golf history, the NCAA regionals will be played at six different locations while the championships will be held in Scottsdale, Ari. at the Grayhawk Country Club.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

