A&E Singles 09/07/22

By Kyra Hudson, Guest Writer
- Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announced his new album Faith in the Future out Nov. 11 (Aug. 31).
- Leonardo DiCaprio split with Camila Morrone three months after her 25th birthday after more than four years of dating (Sept. 1).
- Taika Waititi will not return to direct Thor 5 after Thor: Love and Thunder received mixed reviews from fans (Sept. 2).
- Tennis icon Serena Williams retired after the 2022 U.S. Open, marking the end of her decades-long professional tennis career (Sept. 3).
