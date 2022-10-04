A&E Singles 10/5/22

By Olivia Valkner, Staff Writer
- Paramore released their new single “This is Why” in advance of their new album of the same name that will arrive in February (Sept. 28).
- Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live (Oct. 1).
- Ye West made his runway debut at Balenciaga’s show during Paris Fashion Week (Oct. 2).
- Crumbl Cookies is featuring fall flavors this week, including pumpkin roll and caramel apple cookies (Oct. 2).
You must log in to post a comment.