Election recap

By Ethan Nichols, World News Editor

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) and his Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted, won reelection with 62.8% of the vote, defeating their Democratic opponents, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and Cuyahoga County Councilmember Cheryl Stephens.

Author of the 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy JD Vance (R) bested his Democratic opponent, Congressman Tim Ryan (D) with a margin of 53-46%. Ryan outperformed the rest of the Democratic ticket.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) dispatched Forest Park City Councilmember Chelsea Clark (D) 59-39%.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) defeated Democratic challenger, State Representative Jeffrey Crossman with 60% of the vote compared to Crossman’s 39%.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber bested Democratic challenger, Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington, with 59% of the vote to Sappington’s 41%. Had he won, Sappington would have made history as the first LGBTQ+ statewide elected official.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman (D) defeated incumbent Republican Congressmember Steve Chabot by 5%, ousting the 28-year incumbent.

Republican Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy beat Democratic Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner for the Chief Justice spot by 12% points. Last year the state legislature changed election law to put party affiliation on statewide judicial races.

Incumbent Ohio State Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer defeated Democratic challenger Terri Jamison by 14%.

Incumbent Ohio State Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine defeated Democratic challenger Marilyn Zayas by 14%.

