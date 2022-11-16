Midterms bring historic change

With a multitude of close races coming to an end, the midterm elections mark a historic cycle

By Joseph Nichols, Pat Gainor and Logan Davis, Staff Writers

Ohio’s 1st District

Cincinnati Councilmember Greg Landsman (D) upset incumbent Ohio Representative Steve Chabot (R) to win Ohio’s 1st Congressional District last Tuesday.

After a spirited campaign battle that cost both parties a collective $11 million in advertising, Landsman gained 62% of the vote in Hamilton County, which includes Xavier. With 95% of the votes in, the Democrat received 117,000 votes compared to Chabot’s 71,000. Warren County gave Chabot a 2:1 advantage, but it was not enough to overcome the robust showing by Democratic voters, especially in suburban neighborhoods which trended blue.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman (D) beat incumbent republican Congressman Steve Chabot in the midterm election, ousting the 28-year incumbent by 5 points.

“Our country has faced these moments of existential consequences before. And those who cared deeply about this country banded together and fought back,” Landsman said in a victory speech late on Nov. 8. “If we stick together and keep fighting, we will win.”

Chabot was the representative of Ohio’s 1st Congressional District since his election in the 1994 midterms, with a two-year gap from 2008-2010. He served in Congress for 28 years.

History Outcomes

Numerous elected officials have redefined the perceived identities of congressmen.

Maxwell Frost has been thrust into the spotlight after winning a congressional seat in Florida at 25, the minimum age to run. He is now the first Gen Z member of Congress.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat from Florida, has become the first Gen Z Member of Congress at the age of 25. Frost will succeed Val Demmings in representing Florida’s 10th congressional district.

“I think the biggest generational divide I see isn’t necessarily the issues — it’s the urgency of these things. How quickly do they get done?” Frost said.

Maura Healey of Massachusetts became the first openly lesbian governor in American history and was quickly joined by Tina Kotek of Oregon.

James Roesener became the first transgender man to win a state legislature election in the country, securing New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District.

Wes Moore became the third black governor to be elected in the country, and the first from Maryland. His Lieutenant Governor, Aruna Miller, is the first Asian American to be elected to the role in the United States, and the first immigrant to be elected to her position in Maryland. Anthony Brown was elected as the first Black attorney general of Maryland, and Summer Lee became the first Black woman elected to Congress in the state of Pennsylvania, representing the 12th district.

Senate Control

The Democratic Party managed to maintain control of the Senate following last week’s midterm elections.

In Ohio, JD Vance (R) came out on top against Tim Ryan with 53% of the vote.

Georgia will go to a runoff for candidates Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R).

Wisconsin came down to the wire with Ron Johnson (R) beating Mandela Barnes (D).

North Carolina had another close race with Ted Budd (R) winning over Cheri Beasley (D), Shannon Bray (L) and Matthew Hoh (G).

In Florida, Marco Rubio (R) won over Val Demings.

The Pennsylvania race resulted in a flip with John Fetterman (D) winning over Mehmet Oz (R) in a historic battelground state.

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of South Texas, who lost to Vincente Gonzalez (D), said that Republicans did not have good voter turnout.

“The RED WAVE did not happen,” she tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued midterm results were a “vindication” of the party’s platform, and largely due to the issue of abortion.

“Because the American people turned out to elect Democrats in the Senate, there’s now a firewall against a nationwide abortion ban threat that so many Republicans have talked about,” Schumer said.

