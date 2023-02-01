Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 02/01/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Doja Cat shocked fans with a full-body, bejeweled red look at the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris (Jan. 24).
  • Niall Horan announced his new single “Heaven” that will be released Feb. 17 (Jan. 26).
  • Florence Pugh revealed she will make her Met Gala debut and release music this year (Jan. 28). 
  • Harry Styles ripped Gucci pants while performing at his Los Angeles concert (Jan. 28).