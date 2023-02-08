Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 2/8/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Phoebe Dynevor revealed she will not return for Bridgerton Season 3 (Jan. 30). 
  • Lisa Loring, the first actress to play Wednesday Addams, died at 64 (Jan. 30). 
  • Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut (Feb. 4). 
  • Lady Gaga arrived at the Grammys in an alien egg pod (Feb. 5).
  • Harry Styles took home Album of the Year at the Grammys (Feb. 5).