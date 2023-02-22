Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 2/22/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Samantha Markle sued half-sister Meghan Markle for defamation (Feb. 8). 
  • Niall Horan will release his third album The Show on June 9 (Feb. 15). 
  • Actress Emma Mackey revealed she is leaving Netflix’s Sex Education after season four (Feb. 20).
  • Megan Fox claimed fiancé Machine Gun Kelly did not cheat amid infidelity rumors (Feb. 20).