Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 3/01/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Emma Mackey won the 2023 BAFTA Rising Star award (Feb. 19). 
  • Alec Baldwin faces a reduced prison sentence after charges of firearms enhancement on the set of Rust were dropped (Feb. 20).
  • Selena Gomez announced that she will take a break from social media after controversy with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber (Feb. 23).
  • The 95th Academy Awards will have a “crisis team” in response to Will Smith’s slap incident during last year’s show (Feb. 26).