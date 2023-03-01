Campus News

SGA Notes 2/27/23

By Justice Dickey
  • Senior Director for Auxiliary Services Bill Moran spoke with the Senate regarding food services, bookstore operations, the Day One Program, virtual All Cards, mailing services and printing services, among other items.
  • The Senate voted on University Affiliated Organizations’ budgets for 2023-24.
  • President Ashley Findley spoke on the negative results of the student survey asking about the addition of a non-scholarship football team. Findley also discussed how university administration may be looking to rebrand the traditional X.
  • The SGA Executives highlighted XUPD efforts to establish educational programs for students concerning what actions to take during an active shooter event.