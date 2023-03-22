Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 3/22/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Billie Eilish made her acting debut in the Amazon Prime original series Swarm (March 17). 
  • Taylor Swift began her Eras Tour starting in Glendale “Swift City,” Arizona (March 17). 
  • Fans theorize that Bad Bunny dissed Kendall Jenner’s ex Devin Booker in a new song amid relationship rumors between Jenner and the rap star (March 20).