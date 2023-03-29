Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 3/29/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly seen together, which sparked romantic rumors (March 24). 
  • Selena Gomez stood up for Hailey Bieber via social media amid cyberbullying (March 24).
  • Lady Gaga was seen filming Joker 2 in New York (March 25).
  • Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted together in Tokyo, also provoking possible romance questions (March 26).