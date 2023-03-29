A&E Singles 3/29/23

March is still mad for our Muskies, as Xavier’s men’s basketball team punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 with an 84-73 victory over the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt).

Xavier University administration has welcomed Joe Deters to serve as the inaugural Justice in Residence, a position in which he aims to engage with students interested in law, criminal justice and politics.

