Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 4/26/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • A new Twilight TV series is officially in the works (April 20). 
  • Olympian Simone Biles married longtime partner Jonathan Owens (April 22).
  • Zendaya performed with Labyrinth at Coachella (April 23). 
  • Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman passed away at age 78 (April 24).