Arts & Entertainment

Singles 8/23

By Kyra Hudson, Copy Editor

  • Selena Gomez announced a new single coming out Friday (Aug. 17).
  • Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce after one year of marriage (Aug. 17). 
  • Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty aired its final episode of season 2 (Aug. 18).
  • Rihanna gave birth to her second baby with A$AP Rocky (Aug. 21). 
  • Singer Jesse Ruthford released an EP with lyrics seemingly discussing a previous relationship with Billie Eilish (Aug. 21).