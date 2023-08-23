Singles 8/23

By Kyra Hudson, Copy Editor
- Selena Gomez announced a new single coming out Friday (Aug. 17).
- Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce after one year of marriage (Aug. 17).
- Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty aired its final episode of season 2 (Aug. 18).
- Rihanna gave birth to her second baby with A$AP Rocky (Aug. 21).
- Singer Jesse Ruthford released an EP with lyrics seemingly discussing a previous relationship with Billie Eilish (Aug. 21).
