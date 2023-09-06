Xavier Volleyball Conquers Clifton

By Briana Dunn, Staff Writer

Xavier volleyball, through two nonconference tournaments, has wiped the floor with rivals such as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, Alabama State Hornets, and Indiana State Sycamores at the Tribute to #10 Tournament hosted by the University of Cincinnati. However, a after tough weekend in Boulder, Colorado, Xavier finds itself with an even win-loss ratio.

The Musketeers opened their season at Fifth Third Arena on Aug. 25, defeating the Indiana State Sycamores in a four-set match (25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17). Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Emma Grace led the team with 17 kills, averaging 4.5 kills per set and recording 22 receptions, 12 digs and one block assist. The Musketeers totaled 67 kills, three block solos, four block assists and 65 assists in the matchup.

Xavier acheived its third triumph over the last four meetings over the team down the road in six seasons in its second match of the tribute to #10 Tournament hosted by Cincinnati

Xavier volleyball earned back-to-back victories against rival University of Cincinnati on Aug. 26, defeating the Bearcats in four sets (28-26, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23). Redshirt sophomore Anna Taylor, playing outside hitter, and sophomore outside hitter Caroline Speelman tallied 13 and nine kills, respectively, adding to the Musketeers’ 62-kill total for the match-up. Junior setter Logan Flaugh and redshirt junior outside hitter Sarah Stevens were the only Musketeers to post a block solo and the only Musketeers to record blocks against the Bearcats. Head Coach Christy Pfeffenberger’s challenge calls and successful challenges turned the tables for the women in navy as she went five for six, giving the squad a push to victory.

The Musketeers wrapped up the Cincinnati Tournament by sweeping the Alabama State Hornets in straight sets (25-17, 25-14, 25-20). Flaugh nearly tied her career records with 25 assists and 10 digs to pick up her first double-double of the season and posting a match-high of two block solos. Senior libero Stevie Wolf and freshman defensive specialist Elouise Czajkowski each saw double receptions, tallying 15 and 13, respectively.

The Musketeers departed for Boulder for the University of Colorado tournament, spanning Sept. 1-3, with a record of 3-0.

Facing the University of Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 1, the Musketeers fell in three sets (16-25, 20-25, 10-25) moving their overall record to 3-1. Despite the loss, graduate student Carrigan O’Reilly, posted 16 assists and 10 digs, team-high in both categories, earning her third double-double of the season. Wolf and junior defensive specialist Lucia Corsaro followed O’Reilly with five digs each as Grace recorded a team-high of seven kills.

The Musketeers faced off against first-time opponent Northern Colorado University Bears on Sept. 2, but fell again in three sets (22-25, 15-25, 18-25). Senior middle blocker Delaney Hogan hit .500, recording a team-high of nine kills and adding two block assists to the team’s eight against the Bears. Speelman, Grace and graduate outside hitter Brooklyn Cink followed Hogan’s kills with five, four and four kills, respectively. Grace and Wolf were the only two Musketeers to record a service ace in the match.

The Musketeers ended the tournament with their matchup against the Charlotte Forty Niners. Xavier lost in three close sets (20-25, 17-25, 22-25) versus the Forty Niners. O’Reilly and Grace led the squad in kills, totaling seven each, and were closely followed by Taylor and Hogan with six and five kills, respectively. The team totaled 28 assists, 32 kills, 15 blocks and 38 digs within the match.

Xavier volleyball’s next match is home on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. against the University of Buffalo Bulls in the Xavier Tournament at the Cintas Center.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

