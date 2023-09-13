Friday Night Lights Reach Unseen Heights

By Michael Daley, Staff Writer

High school football is officially in full swing, and after four weeks of the season, the Ohio Associated Press released their first rankings of the season. Cincinnati had 11 schools in the top 10, across the seven divisions including three in Division I and the top two in Division IV.

The Division I schools are Princeton High School, St. Xavier and Milford High School. #3 Princeton and #10 Milford have each started off the season on fire with 4-0 records. Princeton has an average margin of victory of 20.0 points and has only allowed more than seven points one time this season. Princeton’s stout defense gives them a good chance to remain near the top of Division I rankings for the rest of the season.

Milford’s driving force has been their explosiveness on offense. Milford has averaged 46.0 points per game, exceeding 50 points in each of their last two appearances. Senior running back and wide receiver duo Nathan Webster and Reece Davis are each averaging over 115.0 scrimmage yards a game and have a combined 12 TDs in Milford’s explosive offense. Davis also ranks 26th in the nation in punt return average with a ridiculous 35.3 yard average.

Although St. Xavier is ranked higher than Milford, they are the only team in the top ten to have suffered a loss this season. The Bombers have traveled all the way to Detroit and Chattanooga, Tennessee already this season, winning 44-8 against King High School in Detroit while dropping their game in Tennessee to McCallie High School 34-11. The 2020 state champions are looking to reclaim the Ohio throne this fall and could build some major momentum against rival Archbishop Moeller this Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The top two teams in Division IV are the undefeated Clinton-Massie and Wyoming high schools. Clinton-Massie are the 2021 state champions and are looking to reclaim that title this fall with star junior running back Logan Chesser averaging 172.0 yards per game. Wyoming schools are the 2022 state runners—up and will be aiming for their state record 72nd consecutive regular season victory this Friday. Wyoming will be hosting the 2-2 Taylor Yellowjackets with a chance to make history.

Other Cincinnati schools that received top 10 nods were Winton Woods, Badin, Middletown Madison, Williamsburg and Cincinnati Country Day, who are led by offensive tackle and Michigan State commit Mercer Luniewski.

The Queen City once again boasts a cornucopia of Division I talent in its graduating class.

The most prized prospect in the class of 2024 seems to be LaSalle safety Koy Beasley, who is currently pledged to join the defensive unit of the Purdue Boilermakers next season. Beasley’s best—ever time in a 100 meter dash is 10.44 seconds, making him an adept kick returner and reciever as well. He chose Purdue over the likes of Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Georgia and USC.

The 2024 Michigan Wolverines will acquire the services of current archrivals in Moeller running back Jordan Marshall and St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond.

Tehryon Nichols, a four-star cornerback who attends Withrow, will take his talents to the Southeasten Conference and join the Kentucky Wildcats.

Notre Dame will enlist the services of Lakota West star utility man Tabron Bennie-Powell and Moeller cornerback Karson Hobbs.

