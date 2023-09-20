Lighter Side 9/20

By Gavin Steele, Guest Writer
- The winners of the 2023 Ig Nobel Prize, a satirical prize awarded for unusual scientific research, included the developers of a robot zombie spider, a smart toilet, an analysis of nose hair numbers and research into rock licking. According to event directors, each winner “has done something that first makes people laugh, then makes them think,” (Sept. 14).
- A California man was saddled with a DUI after allegedly riding on a horse while carrying an open container of alcohol. The arresting officer ensured the safe return of the horse in what officials called a “display of true compassion,” (Sept. 14).
- A Vermont robbery suspect who escaped capture in a vehicle, on foot, on a stolen bike and on a stolen sailboat was arrested after he was spotted in a kayak. There has been no word on whether the kayak was also stolen (Sept. 8).
Photo courtesy of flickr.com
You must log in to post a comment.