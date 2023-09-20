 Zimply Zuper Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

By Marty Dubecky, Multimedia Managing Editor

From Sept 14. to Sept. 17, a 10-minute drive to downtown Cincinnati could transport you straight to Germany. Zinzinnati’s yearly Oktoberfest celebration was full of lederhosen, bratwurst, beer and German pride.

Located downtown on Fifth Street, Oktoberfest hosts local German food and beer vendors, live music and hoards of people. The four-day event was sponsored by Sam Adams Brewing and was produced by Hamilton County and the Cincinnati Chamber. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati gets bigger every year, hence the move to Fifth Street this year.

Newswire photo courtesy of Georgia Fosse

“I am so excited, I’m shaking,” junior biomedical sciences major Brian Huber said.

Oktoberfest began in Germany in 1810, celebrating King Louis I’s marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. In 1976, Cincinnati started their own Oktoberfest as a way to celebrate the German heritage of Southwestern Ohio.

Today it has become the largest Oktoberfest in the nation and boasts more than 700,000 people each year. Cincinnati also hosts the second-largest Oktoberfest celebration in the world, second only to the 16-day celebration in Munich, Germany, the host city of the original festival.

With more than 34 food vendors and nearly twice as many choices for beer, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has every bit of German cuisine one could hope for. Sauerkraut, smoked mett, pretzels and bratwurst littered the street, and rivers of beer coursed through the city.

With all the food and fun, junior graphic design major Roan Regnier reflected on his experience.

“On a scale of 50 to 75, 50 being awful, 75 being great, I would probably rate it a 70 because there are a lot of people but the lines are really long,” Regnier said.

Food and drinks aren’t the only attractions. The Running of the Wieners showcases Cincinnati’s best dachshunds running wild every year. There is also a festival-wide chicken dance and a costume contest to determine the best dancers and best dressed in Cincinnati.

Newswire photo courtesy of Georgia Fosse

The festival is close to many Xavier student’s hearts. Even though long lines were a deterrent for Regnier, he soon came around and couldn’t recommend it enough.

“10 out of 10. It’s the best activity to do in the city all year. I would invite everybody to come out to Oktoberfest next year, or tomorrow or the next day,” Regnier said.

Not only does the four-day party fill people’s stomachs with all the German delicacies they could ever want, it also offers plenty of good vibes. Junior nursing major Gabrielle Tackett spoke to the impact the festival had on her.

“Live life to the fullest. Always be happy and try your hardest to do everything you can… Pain is inevitable but misery is a choice, so you’ve got to keep going,” Tackett said.

Xavier students aren’t the only people who enjoy Oktoberfest. A large group of University of Cincinnati students also shared their thoughts. University of Cincinnati student and Oktoberfest-goer Drew Kelly weighed in on his favorite part of the festival.

“Beers!” Kelly and his friends shouted. “Drink beer, just drink beer. Free beer! Just enjoy your life… we are all going to die one day.”

