A&E Singles 10/18

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
- Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years (Oct. 11).
- Pete Davidson and Ice Spice performed at the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live (Oct. 14).
- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie opened with a record-breaking $120 million globally (Oct. 15).
- Icelandic singer Björk announced a song collaboration with Rosalia entitled “Oral” (Oct. 16).
- Disney celebrated its 100-year anniversary (Oct. 16).
