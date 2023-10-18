Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 10/18

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer

  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years (Oct. 11).
  • Pete Davidson and Ice Spice performed at the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live (Oct. 14).
  • Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie opened with a record-breaking $120 million globally (Oct. 15).
  • Icelandic singer Björk announced a song collaboration with Rosalia entitled “Oral” (Oct. 16).
  • Disney celebrated its 100-year anniversary (Oct. 16).