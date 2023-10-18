Victories on the Parkway

October 4 – October 18 2023

#19 Women’s Soccer collected wins over Connecticut in Storrs and St. Johns at Corcoran on Senior Day. The Musketeers can win the Big East ouright should they prevail in their final three matches.

Men’s Soccer defended Corcoran with a win over Marquette and draw with third-ranked Akron on Senior Day

Junior Trevor Nolan recorded the tenth-fastest 8K time in school history and crossed the finish line first at Bowling Green’s Falcon Invite, earning him the honor of Big East Athlete of the Week.

Sophomore Jamie Klavon placed fifth in the Falcon Invite Women’s 6K, clenching the tenth-fastest time in Xavier history for the event.

Men’s swimming outscored Youngstown State and Denison to top the podium at the Akron Zips Classic.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

