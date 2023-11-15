A&E Singles 11/15

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
- Dua Lipa debuted her new single “Houdini” alongside the announcement of her upcoming untitled album (Nov. 10).
- Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time with musical guest boygenius (Nov. 11).
- Travis Kelce was spotted in the crowd during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Buenos Aires (Nov. 11).
- Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez hosted their engagement party, attracting attendance from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey (Nov. 13).