SGA Notes 11/15

By Justice Dickey, Staff Writer
- Fr. Eric Sundrup addressed the restructuring of the Center for Faith and Justice and announced Colleen Ryan Mayrand as the new director.
- Sen. Noelle Delumpa introduced a motion to approve the revised Board of Election code as presented by President of the Student Government Board of Elections Cheyenne Schick. The vote has been scheduled for next week.
- Sen. Jordyn Horne and the Student Organizations Committee made a motion to officially recognize Buffalo Club, Students Demand Action and Minorities in Business as full-status clubs as their conditional period has ended.
- Representatives from X-treme Fans spoke about bringing back the Crosstown Campout. President of X-treme fans Caden Seraphine outlined the steps and precautions planned to ensure that the event will be enjoyable for all involved and creates a greater sense of community among Xavier students and organizations.