SGA Notes 11/15

Nick Jebsen and Noelle Delumpa have been elected as the next SGA President and Vice President. Read more about the election through the link in the bio.

Kayla Ross (Health Services Administration Major) and Ethan Nichols (PPP & English Majors) outline 5 main focuses for their campaign. Read more about the Ross/Nichols campaign through the link in the bio.

Nick Jebsen (Finance & Business Analytics Major and Political Economy Minor) and Noelle Delumpa (PPP Major and Economics Minor) are "N'spiring More" in their campaign to be SGA President and Vice-President. Read more about their campaign through the link in the bio.

