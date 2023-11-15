Xavier Caf’s-giving Preview

By Jackson Hare, Campus News Editor

This Thursday, Xavier students will celebrate a beloved annual campus tradition at the Hoff Dining Commons: Caf’s-giving.

During the Caf’s usual dinner time, students will be served traditional Thanksgiving cuisine to celebrate the holiday prior to students leaving for break.

Here’s what food items you will find on the menu:

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast

Of course, a staple of a Thanksgiving meal, you will be able to enjoy herb and garlic roasted turkey breasts. You may also choose to top it off with some delectable gravy.

Cornbread Stuffing

Obviously, you’ll need some sides to go with the main dish. Of the variety of sides, you can enjoy a serving of cornbread stuffing.

Mashed Potatoes

Ah, mashed potatoes. The versatile vegetable. Fried, boiled, baked or mashed, potatoes ought to make their way onto your plate this Thursday.

Green Bean Casserole

Another common side dish for a typical Thanksgiving dinner, green bean casserole will certainly delight your taste buds with creamy mushroom soup contrasted by the crunch of fried onions.

Candied Yams

Add a sweet and sugary burst of flavor to your Caf’s-giving. Enjoy some sliced sweet potatoes and apples.

Side Dips

As you fill your plate, it would be wise to save some space for the spinach artichoke or creamy buffalo dip to round out your flavorful meal.

Ultimately, it is certain students will be leaving — or perhaps rolling out of — the Caf this Thursday with bellies full of Thanksgiving staples.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

