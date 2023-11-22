Students Observe Trans+ Day of Remembrance

By: Jackson Hare, Campus News Editor

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) and Xavier’s LGBTQ+ Alliance commemorated Trans+ Day of Remembrance in the atrium of Gallagher Student Center (GSC) last Monday.

Trans+ Day of Remembrance is held annually on Nov. 20 in memory of the transgender and gender non-conforming people whose lives have been lost due to violence against transgender people. This year, the event recognized and mourned the loss of 393 lives globally — 62 of which were from the U.S. — reported between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023.

The event began at noon, opening with prayers and reflections from Fr. Damian Torress-Botello, S.J. and Fr. Eric Sundrup, S.J.

Senior Co-President of Asian and American Students in Action (ASIA) Hallie Filan and sophomore Community Collaborative Liaison of the Black Student Association Jonah Morris followed. Each spoke about the intersectionality of race and transgender identity, highlighting specifically that trans women of color are disproportionately targeted in violence against transgender individuals.

At the conclusion of Filan and Morris’ statements, the executive board of LGBTQ+ Alliance came forward to read the 62 names of trans+ individuals whose lives were lost in the U.S. along with their age and location.

Junior and LGBTQ+ Alliance President Leo Fowler found himself becoming emotional as he reflected on the lives of the trans+ individuals whose names he read during the event.

“They’ve gone through something, not exactly, but probably similar to what I’ve gone through, and I just imagine the fear that they must have had. They must have done everything that they could to protect themselves, and yet it ended up this way,” Fowler said. “It makes me upset that we still live in a world where we have to do a day of remembrance. It’s a little close to me because sometimes I think about possibly being a victim of this violence as well.”

After LGBTQ+ Alliance executive board members arrived at the end of the list of names, they led the audience in observing a moment of silence.

Senior Public Relations major Alanee Wright then stood in front of the crowd to share and reflect on their experience.

“I have been on a journey of discovering myself and I was able to be able to show myself throughout this last year, these last weeks and months,” Wright said. “But, not having the resources, the people around me and the support, I never really leaned into and discovered that identity.”

Wright continued, saying they felt this was an opportunity to empower others.

“I wanted to be able to share that story and empower others to make a change, because we can’t make change ourselves. But if we share our stories — knowledge is power — and to be able to empower other people is an amazing thing,” they said. “And this day is not just about observance…it’s about also acknowledging that being authentic has a risk, and there’s a true power and bravery to be authentic and willing to be who you are.”

Fowler then returned to the front of the audience to deliver a call to action to close out the event, describing a number of ways people can be advocates and catalysts of change.

Attendees of the event then enjoyed free refreshments. Reflecting on the event, Fowler was moved by the turn out.

“It’s empowering to see how many people are here and willing to show their support, and it’s nice to be able to get up there and see people nodding when we do a call to action,” Fowler said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

