Catch our Musketeers playing at midnight in Sin City! Leave your score predictions below. Link to full story in bio.

Catch our Musketeers playing at midnight in Sin City! Leave your score predictions below. Link to full story in bio.

Nick Jebsen and Noelle Delumpa have been elected as the next SGA President and Vice President. Read more about the election through the link in the bio.

Nick Jebsen and Noelle Delumpa have been elected as the next SGA President and Vice President. Read more about the election through the link in the bio.

Kayla Ross (Health Services Administration Major) and Ethan Nichols (PPP & English Majors) outline 5 main focuses for their campaign. Read more about the Ross/Nichols campaign through the link in the bio.

Kayla Ross (Health Services Administration Major) and Ethan Nichols (PPP & English Majors) outline 5 main focuses for their campaign. Read more about the Ross/Nichols campaign through the link in the bio.