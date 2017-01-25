Swim team delivers at Ohio, Butler

By: Julia Haber ~Staff Writer~

The swim teams had a steady weekend of competitions with the women in the Ohio, Duquesne tournament and both men and women in the Butler Invitational.

In the double dual on Saturday, there were some stand out performers for the Musketeers. Sophomore Caroline Gaertner took third in the 50 free and second in the 200 back. Sophomore Katie Kerr finished second in the 500 free with a time of 5:10. Xavier’s 400 free relay team finished in second place overall with a time of 3:55. The team’s overall score was 596.1, finishing third.

On Sunday, the men’s and women’s teams competed in the Butler Invitational in Indianapolis. The women’s team finished second with some stand out swimmers. Kerr finished first in the 200 free with a time of 1:55 and finished second in the 500 free with a time of 5:11. Freshman Emily Conners finished first in both the 50 and 100 free.

The men’s team finished third with 538 points. Senior Rodrigo Suriano placed second in the 50 free and took third in the 100 free with a time of 47.03. Graduate student Knox Hitt finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 50.71 as well as third in the 50 free with a time of 21.49. The team closed out the meet with a first place finish in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:06.76.

Xavier will host its last meet before the Big East Championship against Wright State on Saturday in the O’Connor Sports Center.