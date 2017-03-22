New nursing building set to open

By: Azl Saeed ~Staff Writer~

In January 2016, Xavier University launched its new Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program with eleven students. While the program is different from many of Xavier’s other similar offered programs, it still reflects the Jesuit values in nurturing the whole person.

The program itself is 16 months long and 63 credits, with the cost being $850 per credit hour.

The accelerated program is geared toward individuals who have a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing major but want to begin a nursing career.

Once the program is in full swing, there will be three different starting dates based on a rolling admission process throughout the year.

In addition, the program incorporates online classes and clinical experience from top local hospitals like TriHealth, Mercy Health, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and The Christ Hospital Health Network.

The program was especially created to assist with the nursing shortage in Ohio.

Classes for the program take place off campus on the seventh floor of the One Gateway Building, 615 Elsinore Place.

Opened in February of this year, the building offers labs that mimic real-life healthcare situations including childbirth. Certain classrooms are meant to resemble a hospital setting to accustom students to that work environment.

On Wednesday, March 22, Father Michael Graham will host the grand opening and blessing of the new classroom space from 5-7 p.m.

To apply or learn more about the new Accelerated Nursing program, visit acceleratednursing. xavier.edu, or call 866-890-9467.