XU Committees seek student representatives

By: Hannah Paige Michels ~Head Photo Editor~

Some University Committees are now accepting applications for student representatives for the 2017-2018 academic year. Student Government Association (SGA) annually appoints students to these committees to give a student perspective to university decisions.

Student representatives work with staff and faculty to make changes and decisions about the university’s future and campus initiatives.

SGA Senator Ryan Kambich commented on the University Committees, and how students may feel like it is difficult to make a difference at Xavier. He says that participating on a University Committee is a way to combat this.

“If something is not right, if there’s something you want to change, if you have a vision for some of these campus institutions, this is a fantastic platform to work with.” Kambich said.

Kambich cited the infamous removal of the campus study day as an example of the effect these committees can have.

“It was the Calendar Committee that made the decision to end the study day on the Monday of finals each semester,” Kambich said.

“The committee deliberated and decided that it would be better to reconfigure the finals schedule so that week would not have the initial study day, so yes, these committees do have an impact, one just has to look in the right places to find them.”

There are 18 different committees on the application. Some committees are looking for one or two students, but others, like the Board of Elections, are filling five places. The University Conduct Board is filling 10.

To serve on a committee, students must meet the requirements for holding an SGA position. This includes being in good academic standing, with a minimum semester and cumulative GPA of 2.25.

Students cannot be on university probation or have any past due sanctions.

Applications, found on the SGA OrgSync page under the “Forms”, are due Sunday at midnight. Questions can be directed to an SGA executive.