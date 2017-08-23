Explore Student Art: Sheridan Davenport

Sophomore Sheridan Davenport shares her colorful mixed media work with the campus. She is a graphic design major. She uses all different medium’s, and most of her art is mixed media. Her greatest artist inspiration is, “the world around [her] but [she] also implements a focus on how [she’s] affected and the lessons [she’s] learned.” Her work has been featured in the Contemporary Art Center in Cincinnati as well as at SCAD.

Bloom 🌸👨🏾2016 #collage #individuality #flowers #journey

A post shared by SHERIDAN 🤗 (@theartofsheridan) on

Her {Eros}. 2016

A post shared by SHERIDAN 🤗 (@theartofsheridan) on

Murano Monday 🇮🇹 2015 #pastels #italy #oilpastels #architecture

A post shared by SHERIDAN 🤗 (@theartofsheridan) on

By: Riley Head ~Arts & Entertainment Editor~

