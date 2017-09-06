Love never fails

I was told
Of faith
And hope
And love
The greatest of these was Love
That when all else fails
Love never does
That love is consistent and unwavering
And it knows no bounds and has no limits
I was told
That prophecies come to an end
As all things do
That knowledge though seemingly everlasting is incomplete
You must understand
I could be prophetic
With knowledge of things now and all that is to come & that would be good I could have faith that this world has never seen
& that would be good
I could have hope in this degree that I’ve worked so hard to earn
& that too would be good
But if I have all these things and do not have love
I have nothing
I am nothing
I could speak sweet words & tell you all you’d want to hear
I could give to others
I could study abroad and learn of the world
And I could donate to the noblest of causes
But if I do all this without love
There is NO purpose
The bible says
Let all thing be done in love
For when they are done in love they are done well
So if it is not done in Love
It must not be done at all
I cannot promise you much
But I can promise you this
If I can give you nothing else
I will give you love
I will listen to your problems
And speak on them only if you ask
I will be a shoulder to cry on
Your 2 am phone call because you couldn’t sleep
Your 5am ride from the airport
And your ride to work at noon
I will write a sermon in the form a poem & perform it in front of thousands of people simply
because you asked
I will be your helping hand
A friend that lifts the weight off your shoulder
when you cannot bear it any longer
I will be your diary
and keep your secrets under lock and key
I will encourage you when you cannot encourage yourself
I will pick you up when you are down
No matter how often you stumble or fall
I will be your safe guard when you are defenseless
I will be the small flame to lead you through the darkest of days
I will do all this
And so much more for those that I Love
Because Love is never-ending
It knows no finish line
Only perseverance
Because Love
Never fails
By: Abrena Rowe ~Op-Ed Editor~