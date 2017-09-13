Police Notes & Week in Review – 9/13/2017

Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech News Center | New York City public schools will now provide free lunch to students.
Week in Review
What you may have missed
- Chance the Rapper has created a new annual award show to celebrate teachers in the Chicago area called “The Twilight Awards.” (Sept. 1)
- The New York City public school system will offer free lunches to all students enrolled. Breakfast is already free to all students in the system. (Sept. 6)
- An 11-year-old who suffered up to 100 seizures per day caused by his epilepsy has not suffered any after being prescribed cannabis oil. He is the first person to receive a medical marijuana prescription in the United Kingdom. (Sept. 6)
- A magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit the coast of Mexico causing catastrophic damage to the country’s southern coast, killing 61. It is the largest earthquake to affect Mexico in a century. (Sept. 9)
- A Norweigan man discovered a 1,100-year-old sword while hunting reindeer on a remote mountain. (Sept. 12)
Police Notes
Sept. 5, 11:35 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life in responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 3rd floor study lounge of Kuhlman Hall. The person was unable to be located.
Sept. 6, 7:23 a.m. – A student reported his or her ALL Card stolen from the outdoor basketball courts. An investigation is pending.
Sept. 6, 8:27 p.m. – A student reported that his or her iPhone was stolen from the 2nd floor of Alter Hall. An investigation is pending.
Sept. 9, 11:32 a.m. – Xavier Police responded to a report of a suspicious person attempting to break the lock off a bike outside of Alter Hall. The suspicious person was unable to be located.
Sept. 9, 4:56 p.m. – Xavier Police and Norwood Police responded to the 1900 block of Cleaney Avenue after receiving a noise complaint and report of a large party. Norwood Police handled the situation.
Sept. 9, 8:09 p.m. – A student reported that his or her gym bag, which contained his or her wallet, was stolen from the outdoor basketball courts. An investigation is pending.
Sept. 9, 11:37 p.m. – Xavier Police and Norwood Police responded to the 1900 block of Hudson Avenue after receiving a noise complaint and report of a large party. Norwood Police handled the situation.
Sept. 10, 7:17 p.m. – A student reported that his or her backpack, phone and a small amount of currency was stolen. An investigation is pending.
Sept. 11, 12:21 a.m. – Xavier Police picked up a small amount of marijuana from Kuhlman Hall that had been confiscated by Residence Life.
Note of the Week
Faker’s fishy Franklin fails to faze cashier
Sept. 9, 4:31 p.m. – Xavier Police responded to the All for One Shop after receiving a report of a person attempting to purchase items with a counterfeit $100 bill. An investigation is pending.
By: Kevin Thomas ~Campus News Editor~