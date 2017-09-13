Police Notes & Week in Review – 9/13/2017

Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech News Center | New York City public schools will now provide free lunch to students.

Week in Review

What you may have missed

Chance the Rapper has created a new annual award show to celebrate teachers in the Chicago area called “The Twilight Awards.” (Sept. 1)

The New York City public school system will offer free lunches to all students enrolled. Breakfast is already free to all students in the system. (Sept. 6)

An 11-year-old who suffered up to 100 seizures per day caused by his epilepsy has not suffered any after being prescribed cannabis oil. He is the first person to receive a medical marijuana prescription in the United Kingdom. (Sept. 6)

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit the coast of Mexico causing catastrophic damage to the country’s southern coast, killing 61. It is the largest earthquake to affect Mexico in a century. (Sept. 9)

A Norweigan man discovered a 1,100-year-old sword while hunting reindeer on a remote mountain. (Sept. 12)

Police Notes

Sept. 5, 11:35 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life in responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 3rd floor study lounge of Kuhlman Hall. The person was unable to be located.

Sept. 6, 7:23 a.m. – A student reported his or her ALL Card stolen from the outdoor basketball courts. An investigation is pending.

Sept. 6, 8:27 p.m. – A student reported that his or her iPhone was stolen from the 2nd floor of Alter Hall. An investigation is pending.

Sept. 9, 11:32 a.m. – Xavier Police responded to a report of a suspicious person attempting to break the lock off a bike outside of Alter Hall. The suspicious person was unable to be located.

Sept. 9, 4:56 p.m. – Xavier Police and Norwood Police responded to the 1900 block of Cleaney Avenue after receiving a noise complaint and report of a large party. Norwood Police handled the situation.

Sept. 9, 8:09 p.m. – A student reported that his or her gym bag, which contained his or her wallet, was stolen from the outdoor basketball courts. An investigation is pending.

Sept. 9, 11:37 p.m. – Xavier Police and Norwood Police responded to the 1900 block of Hudson Avenue after receiving a noise complaint and report of a large party. Norwood Police handled the situation.

Sept. 10, 7:17 p.m. – A student reported that his or her backpack, phone and a small amount of currency was stolen. An investigation is pending.

Sept. 11, 12:21 a.m. – Xavier Police picked up a small amount of marijuana from Kuhlman Hall that had been confiscated by Residence Life.

Note of the Week

Faker’s fishy Franklin fails to faze cashier

Sept. 9, 4:31 p.m. – Xavier Police responded to the All for One Shop after receiving a report of a person attempting to purchase items with a counterfeit $100 bill. An investigation is pending.

By: Kevin Thomas ~Campus News Editor~