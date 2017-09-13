The highlights of spring fashion week 2017

Model photos courtesy of New York Fashion Week Twitter. Student photos courtesy of Sydney Sanders. Header photo courtesy of New York Trend Consulting.

New York Fashion week is once again upon us. The iconic week kicks off the start of the Fashion Month that travels around the globe, hitting Paris, Milan and other fashion capitals. The 2017 season featured over 180 shows and a plethora of models and wardrobe changes.

The collections shown this week are for the 2018 spring season. The classic spring trends like white and florals definitely made their appearance. The week also saw a return to simple cutouts. A-line skirts and sweetheart necklines dominated runways. Soft metallics also made their mark this season. Boxy, plaid boy blazers made a statement in street fashion throughout the week.

Some brands, like Alice & Olivia, used their show to promote equality of the sexes and broadcast positive messages to females. Other brands took a stand for renewable and sustainable fashion.

Famous people always flock to the fashion event. The week this year boasted the likes of 50 Cent, Adrianna Lima, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B and Taylor Hill.

The week saw an increase in model diversity. A huge criticism in the fashion world is the lack of inclusivity seen on the runway. While the trend for incredibly thin woman continues to dominate, the range in skin tones exploded this year. Rihanna’s new Fenty Beauty line centralized the conversation around skintone with her incredibly expansive foundation line.

The best looks of New York Fashion Week 2017…

John Paula Takers Bevza Ashi Studio Sachin & Babi Cushnie et Ochs Prabal Gerung

Xavier Fashion Week 2017

Kevin Thomas Megan New Clahe Jones Jai Nicole Devi Jagradesan Miah McLaurin Jillian Satz Maryn McCarty

By: Riley Head ~A&E Editor~