Issue 7 – 9/27/2017

HUB architects unveil future plans

Campus reacts to professor’s unexpected death

CIE, Admissions speak on international students

Talk It Out discusses social media

Wellness Week kicks off its events

UC home to the “ugliest building”

Saudi Arabian decree allows women to drive

Mexico City struck by earthquake

Police Notes, Week in Review & Activities to Do – 9/20/2017

Treat people and their ideas separately

Acceptance of hookup culture

A call for more empathetic justice

Seeking balance between nurturing and conceding

Bengals can’t find winning recipe

Men’s and women’s soccer kick off Big East play

Ridder transfers to Missouri State

Opinion: Sports should help unite, not divide us

Flat Earthers find their champion in rapper B.O.B.

“What Happened” proves authentic

“Mother!” gives birth to dumpster fire of Biblical allegories

The Three Musketeers take on life at Xavier

Have you bean here?

Features Extras – 9/27/2017

