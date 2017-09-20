Issue 6 – 9/20/2017

Add a comment

Front Page

XUPD, SGA respond to crime spike

Campus News

E/RS Interview asks is God dead?

MarCom starts new student vlogging project: XUPOV

McGrath gives advice on relaxing

International students speak on campus climate

U.S. & World News

Cincy streets revert back to 1910s

Muslims slaughtered in Myanmar

Week in Review, Police Notes & Campus Watch – 9/20/2017

Opinions & Editorials

Listening extends both ways

We are more than our politics

I believe in feministic Christianity

An attack on indifference and the noun “love”

Sports

Indians set historic league record

Men’s and women’s tennis teams off to hot start

Schmaltz voices XU sports; Broadcaster’s career covering Xavier athletics spans decades

Bluiett named preseason All-American

Quarterbacks command early Heisman watch

Arts & Entertainment

Student Art Corner: Shon Weathers

Life of Kylie gets poor ratings

Looking at LatinX heritage in entertainment

Opinion: Why Spicer’s Emmy’s appearance wasn’t funny

Boogie on the Boat: Do’s and Don’ts

Features

5 things to do before the weather turns cold

Features Extras – 9/20/2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s