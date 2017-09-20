Issue 6 – 9/20/2017

Front Page
XUPD, SGA respond to crime spike
Campus News
E/RS Interview asks is God dead?
MarCom starts new student vlogging project: XUPOV
McGrath gives advice on relaxing
International students speak on campus climate
U.S. & World News
Cincy streets revert back to 1910s
Muslims slaughtered in Myanmar
Week in Review, Police Notes & Campus Watch – 9/20/2017
Opinions & Editorials
I believe in feministic Christianity
An attack on indifference and the noun “love”
Sports
Indians set historic league record
Men’s and women’s tennis teams off to hot start
Schmaltz voices XU sports; Broadcaster’s career covering Xavier athletics spans decades
Bluiett named preseason All-American
Quarterbacks command early Heisman watch
Arts & Entertainment
Student Art Corner: Shon Weathers
Life of Kylie gets poor ratings
Looking at LatinX heritage in entertainment
Opinion: Why Spicer’s Emmy’s appearance wasn’t funny
Boogie on the Boat: Do’s and Don’ts
Features
5 things to do before the weather turns cold