Week in Review, Police Notes & Campus Watch – 9/20/2017

Photo courtesy of Value Vets | Nutmeg the cat, celebrating his 31st birthday here, died on Thursday.

Week in Review

After making a Facebook post offering $5,000 for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair, Martin Shkreli was jailed. He currently awaits trial for fraud (Sept. 13).

Nutmeg, believed to have been the world’s oldest cat, died of heart failure at age 32 (Sept. 14).

A California judge reinstated a 2004 statewide ban on foie gras (Sept. 15).

More than 1,000 Juggalos, a nickname for fans of the band Insane Clown Posse, gathered in Washington, D.C., to protest the FBI’s classification of their group as a gang (Sept. 16).

A 32-year-old woman faked a seizure to escape from two attackers who handed her a threatening note while on a train. The woman was OK. (Sept. 18).

Toys ‘R’ Us has filed for bankruptcy after years of decline due to Amazon’s rise in the toy-supplying sphere (Sept. 19).

Campus Watch

Here’s whats happening at other schools in the area

Miami University – The university launched its first campus climate survey in the spring of this year, asking students at the Oxford campus and the two branches in Middletown and Hamilton a series of questions on their personal experiences regarding a variety of subjects, including diversity, sexual harassment and assault.

Ohio University – A traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., came to campus last week. More than 2,000 people, including at least 500 students, visited the so-named “Wall That Heals.” The wall was designed by an Ohio University student and will visit 38 campuses this year.

Ohio State University – The campus was rocked this week when a fourth-year psychology student and her boyfriend were found dead in an off-campus apartment. Police have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

University of Cincinnati – The university’s sustainability office has opened a bicycle repair shop, called The Bike Kitchen, where students can receive free service and also learn about how to reduce their personal carbon footprint.

Northern Kentucky University – About a dozen students protested President Trump’s DACA policy at the Board of Regents meeting, carrying signs expressing solidarity with Latinx students on campus. The students were welcomed and regents stayed after the meeting to talk with them.

Police Notes

Sept. 13, 1:11 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Cincinnati Police when a pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of Dana Avenue and Saint Francis Xavier Way. The student was unhurt and the driver was cited and sent on his or her way.

Sept. 13, 1:19 p.m. — A student reported that his or her bike was stolen. Xavier Police later arrested a subject who was caught stealing a second bike. It is believed that this is the same person responsible for several bike thefts around campus.

Sept. 14, 12:10 a.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Police responded to a report of a student who was robbed at gunpoint on Brooks Avenue. The suspects were not located and an XU Alert Me was issued.

Sept. 15, 2:20 a.m. — Xavier Police checked on the well-being of an underage intoxicated student who was being carried by another student. The student was well enough to handle him or herself and was sent back to his or her dorm for the night and referred to the student code of conduct.

Sept. 16, 12:40 a.m. — Xavier Police responded to a fire alarm in Husman Hall. The alarm was set off by a student using an e-cigarette. The student was advised to not use the device indoors and the alarm was reset.

Sept. 16, 4:47 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Cincinnati Police with a non-student gunshot victim who came into the UDF at Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue. The victim was uncooperative and Cincinnati Police is investigating the matter.

Sept. 18, 7:13 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Cincinnati Police with detaining a subject who was wanted in connection to a report of shots fired at Clarion Avenue and Montgomery Road.

Note of the Week

Tours make me sick, too

Sept. 14, 5:10 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire assisted a non-student visitor when he or she became ill while visiting campus. The person was escorted to a local hospital.

By: Kevin Thomas ~World News Editor~