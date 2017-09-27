The Three Musketeers Take on Life at Xavier

Photo courtesy of frostclick.com | Three anonymous Xavier students with three very different takes on life want to help you solve your problems. Hopefully one of them can help you with your most pressing issues!

Q: I hooked up with someone that I have had a crush on all semester, and now they won’t snapchat me back. What do I do?

Athos

I would pretend like the situaton never happened. I would completely ignore his or her presence both online and in person. Strength of will for the win.

Porthos

For a while I would follow literally every one of your crush’s movements on snap map. After a good cry I would realize that I am good enough for anyone! Don’t let someone else’s approval affect you. But there is also no shame in the occasional snap stalking.

Aramis

I would wait a few days and then confront him or her about why they were ignoring me. If they just weren’t that into me, I would just try to be friends again.

Q: I feel like I’m not getting a lot out of my Xavier experience so far. How do I make some memories?

Athos

Find your friends. I found my core group and they make me so happy. We do everything together and it’s nice to know there is always someone there who has your back.

Porthos

Pick one sports team and become its number one fan. Memorize its roster and go to all the games. It gives you something fun to do on random Wednesday nights and it makes caf visits much more exciting.

Aramis

If you can get yourself to Mt.Adams, Thursday nights are the most fun. You can find most of the Xavier population dancing at Chapter. It’s an easy way to make new friends.

If you have a question that you want The Musketeers to answer, email The Newswire or DM us on Twitter. Follow @xaviernewswire