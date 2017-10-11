Take advantage of the new iOS update

Widgets (finally) make a comeback – The control center, the translucent screen that came up when you swiped up on the previous iOS version, is formatted in a way that resembles the widget feature on Mac books. You can really see that Apple focused on the personalization of phones so that you can customize the control center. Simply go to “Settings,” > Control Center > Customize Controls.” Here you will be able to add and drop the gadgets you want and don’t want on your control center.

Where did my Night Shift go? – For those of you night owls concerned about your optic health who couldn’t find your go-to feature and best friend, the night shift button, get ready to be mind-blown. The 3D touch feature is making its way deeper and deeper into the iPhones. Just swipe up for your control center, and press slightly harder on the brightness control pad. It will make only the brightness pad show up on your screen, and in the bottom center of that screen there will be a circular button labeled “Night Shift.” Check it out now and keep your eyes healthy, folks.