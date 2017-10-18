Remembering music Icon Selena

Photo courtesy of thesource.com | Selena Quintanilla is a Grammy-winning, singing Icon. She is widely credited with the popularization of Spanish music in American pop. sound.

Selena Quintanilla was celebrated on Oct. 17 in honor of the anniversary of her first studio album release, Selena, in 1989. The late singer is remembered today as a Latina legacy and a pop culture icon. Celebrating her Mexican-American culture, Selena is often called the “Queen of Tejano,” for her Texan-Mexican music style. Selena was born in America to parents of Mexican and Native American heritage. Her cultural diversity was new and exciting during the ‘90s before her death at the age of 23.

Selena is known most for her singing, but she was also a songwriter, spokesperson, model, actress and fashion designer. She is often considered one of the most celebrated entertainers of the ‘90s and still deemed a prominent Latina influence today.

In honor of Selena’s success, Google released its first Google Doodle as a tribute to the pop star. The search engine created a Google logo and a video to praise Selena.The animated video included her biggest single, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and was a collaboration between Google and Selena’s family. The story that the Doodle told about Selena’s life was as accurate as possible. From the hoop earrings, red nail polish, long black hair and red microphone, Selena’s signature look and presence are iconic.

Being a woman of Mexican decent, Selena faced many adversities. The societal constraints of living in a predominantly White town in Texas did not hold Selena back, however, and she remains a role model for minority women and men today. Selena was a powerful woman who transcended boundaries, so her feature on Google was a powerful symbol for the celebration of diversity.

Throughout her career, Selena released four albums of Tejano music. After her tragic and sudden death, her fifth album, Dreaming of You, was released posthumously and managed to make it to No.1 on the Billboard 200 in 1995. She was later portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in a 1997 film, “Selena,” that chronicles the life and murder of the super star. People across the world continue to commemorate the success and symbolism of Selena Quintanilla.

By: Sydney Sanders ~Head Photo Editor~