Libero leads team

Photo courtesy of Cincy Rooted | Redshirt junior Meredith Klare now leads the Big East Conference in digs after Xavier’s weekend matches against Providence and Creighton.

Despite a recent losing streak, Xavier women’s volleyball has been experiencing recent success from two upperclassmen. Junior outside hitter Laura Grossman and redshirt junior libero Meredith Klare have both been strong performers for the squad this season.

In a match against Providence this past Friday night (10-13), Grossman played arguably her best match of the season. She recorded a career-high in kills at 20. In addition to this being her career-high, it also is the most kills recorded by a Xavier player this season. This is Grossman’s fourth time this season having a game with 10 or more kills. Klare also had a solid game against the Friars, as she recorded a match-high 15 digs.

In the second match of the weekend against Creighton, Klare provided another strong performance for the Musketeers. She put up 11 digs in the match, which was also the team high for the game. These numbers moved the libero to sixth all-time in Xavier history in digs at 1,347 career digs. Klare leads the Big East in digs, averaging 4.10 per set last week alone. She also ranks 38th nationally in the category with 386 digs on the season.

The team looks to bounce back in conference play this upcoming week with matches at Marquette on Friday (10-20) and DePaul on Saturday (10-21).

By: Colin Cooper ~Staff Writer~