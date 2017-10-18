The Three Musketeers – 10/18/2017

Photo courtesy of frostclick.com | Three anonymous Xavier students with three very different takes on life want to help you solve your problems. Hopefully one of them can help you with your most pressing issues!

Q: I have a crush on this person and I’m pretty sure they have no idea I exist. Please help me.

Athos

I would just admire from afar. The caf is where I would spend my time to casually run into them and play out pretend scenarios about our future life together. I would also enlist a friend to follow them for me so I could have access to all their social media.

Porthos

The first thing I would do is follow them on Instagram. You definitely want to establish name/face recognition. If all else fails, go for the inebriated DM (although this method has not proven too sucessful in the past).

Aramis

I would search out mutual friends through social media. Once the link has been established, I would politely ask them to pass my number or Snapchat along to the person of interest and hope for the best.