NFL strikes its gavel, Elliott suspended

Photo courtesy of usatoday.com | Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott avoided suspension early in the season, but now faces a six-game suspension stemming from a domestic violence case from 2016 involving his ex-girlfriend in Columbus.

The National Football League (NFL) and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott have been engaged in a legal chess match about his domestic violence case throughout the past few months.

There were multiple attempts to suspend Elliott for six games; however, Elliot would always return the favor with an appeal. Each of the past two appeals were successful, and Elliott has been able continue to make an impact on the Cowboys’ backfield.

The Cowboys currently sit second in the NFC East with a 4-3 record. However, as of Oct. 30, a federal judge ruling now bars Elliott from playing for the next six weeks. Elliott’s appeal, in this case, was rejected.

One can only question, since this suspension was evident and going to occur at some point, why Elliott would continue to push back against the consequences for the actions he committed. Heading into Week 9 of the 2017-18 NFL season, Elliott’s six-week suspension would have already expired.

Yes, Elliott has made a major impact in the Cowboys’ recent success, having rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last three games. It is now the heart of the brutal NFL season, and the Cowboys will now be playing the next six games without one of the NFL’s best running backs while trying to catch up to the first-place Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFC with a 7-1 record.

The Cowboys should not and cannot just put their season on hold. They still have one of the best offensive lines in the league. Replacing Elliott in the backfield are two established NFL players in Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden.

Though these veterans do not provide the same explosiveness as Elliott, they have both proven their worth. Just two years ago, McFadden rushed for more than 1,000 yards, and being led by franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, I see no reason why the Cowboys should have a problem moving forward.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys have the most difficult portion of their schedule coming up, so those playing in Elliott’s place are going to have to produce immediately.

The final take from this whole situation is that the NFL and commissioner Rodger Goodell have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to domestic violence.

Goodell seems to be sending a message to the league that if one is to step out of line, consequences will be delivered to those who commit frowned-upon actions. Elliott is just the latest player to fall victim in the push toward eradicating domestic violence cases throughout the league.

By: Tim Kramer ~Staff Writer~